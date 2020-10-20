Kristen Bell to Lead 'The Woman in the House' Limited Series for Netflix

Kristen Bell is moving on from The Good Place with a thrilling new role in Netflix's limited series The Woman in the House.

Hailing from Will Ferrell and Adam McKay's sister production company Gloria Sanchez Productions, the show created by Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf will feature Bell in the lead role as woman named Anna. According to Deadline, the eight-episode series will focus on Bell's character who is described as a heartbroken woman leading a lonely existence.

As she repeats a daily routine of sipping wine and staring out her window as life goes by, Anna will see a sliver of hope arise when a handsome new neighbor moves in across the street. Hopeful that this person can break the metaphorical spell she finds herself trapped in, Anna becomes reluctant when she thinks she's witnessed a murder.

But is everything as it seems? Ramras, Davidson and Dorf, who created the series Nobodies, will serve as co-showrunners on The Woman in the House. Bell teased her part in the project with a social media post, captioning a photo of her sitting among stacks of books with, "Some light character research for my new Netflix series The Woman in the House, coming soon."

Some light character research for my new Netflix series The Woman in the House, coming soon. @netflix @NetflixIsAJoke pic.twitter.com/bpdamuXOEg — Kristen Bell (@KristenBell) October 20, 2020

The comedic thriller will see Marti Noxon (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) serve as a creative consultant on the project which is also being executive produced by Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal. The show follows in the footsteps of Gloria Sanchez Production's Netflix series Dead to Me.