Best Lines of the Week (January 28-February 3): ‘You Are Chasing the Wrong Blonde in the Wrong City’

Justin Hartley as Kevin and Jennifer Morrison as Cassidy in This Is Us
NBC

With a new month comes new shows and seasons, and we couldn’t be more excited. This week, our TV screens were filled with breathtaking lessons and hilarious content, and we can’t wait for what comes next. With HBO Max‘s Euphoria reaching the halfway point of its second season and Hulu‘s How I Met Your Father setting us on an exciting journey similar to its prequel, they have our attention.

Kristen Bell‘s new Netflix comedy, The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, has us debating if we should be laughing uproariously or wondering about our reactions to some of its disturbing content. And let’s not forget about NBC’s This is Us as the final season continues; we’re completely hooked on the Pearsons’ relationship as we dread saying goodbye.

Keep reading for this week’s best lines!

Sam Richardson as Aniq in The Afterparty
Apple TV+

The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

Aniq: “I’m not having fun, in case that was your goal!”

Detective Danner: “Well, my goal is to find out who killed Xavier. But it’d be nice to have some fun in the process.”

— While Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) is investigating the murder of Xavier (Dave Franco) at his house party, she questions Aniq (Sam Richardson).

Kristen Bell as Anna in The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window
Netflix

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window (Netflix)

“When your past is so present, how can there be a future? There can’t. You’re just stuck in the present with your past.”

— Anna (Bell) reflects on past traumas as she navigates living alone in her house.

Justin Hartley as Kevin and Jennifer Morrison as Cassidy in This Is Us
NBC

This Is Us (NBC)

“You are chasing the wrong blonde in the wrong city, and if you want that rom-com love story, you should go make things right with her.”

— Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison) calls out Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) choices and advises him to reconcile with the woman that can give him the love story he desires.

 

Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show
NBC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

“In New York, we have a groundhog named Staten Island Chuck, it’s true, and he predicted an early spring. He’s just like Punxsutawney Phil, but he wears a gold chain and smokes a vape pen.”

Jimmy Fallon comically relays the groundhogs predictions on the weather on Groundhog Day.

 

Charlie on Love Off The Grid
Discovery+

Love Off The Grid (Discovery+)

“You don’t need a whole lot, you just need a whole lot of each other.”

— Charlie talks about working it out with his lover, city girl Jennifer, in the woods, and hopes that she will adjust to the simplicities that come with living there.

Ciara in Janet Jackson documentary series
Lifetime

Janet Jackson (Lifetime)

“She is human, just like everyone else.”

— Ciara Harris, friend of Janet Jackson, admires the timeless icon in the two-part documentary series.

Alexa Demie as Maddy and Jacob Elordi as Nate in Euphoria
HBO

Euphoria (HBO)

“Did you know that I loved you? I’m not talking about obsession or fighting or f**king. I’m talking about love.”

— Maddy (Alexa Demie) opens up to Nate (Jacob Elordi) about her raw feelings after their breakup.

 

Alan Tudyk as Harry and Sara Tomko as Asta in Resident Alien
Syfy

Resident Alien (Syfy)

Asta: “I think you should spend more time with some other people in town.”

Harry: “I have met all the other people in town. They are annoying flesh monkeys.”

— Asta (Sara Tomko) prompts Harry (Alan Tudyk) to make more friends to fit in.

Peyton Manning on Saturday Night Live
NBC

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

“Sure, watching football was the safe thing to do. That’s what everyone expected me to do. But if I’ve learned anything from Emily, it’s to follow my passions and always be true to myself. The French have a saying —Parlez-vous français — which means, ‘you do you, girl.’”

— Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning, in a hilarious chat with Weekend Update host Colin Jost, on why he chose to watch Emily in Paris Season 2 over the NFL playoffs

How I Met Your Father Suraj Sharma as Sid, Francia Raisa as Valentina and Tom Ainsley as Charlie
Hulu

How I Met Your Father (Hulu)

Sid: “Isn’t this gorgeous, yet masculine? This is pewter with dinosaur bone inlay.”

Valentina: “You’re not getting any bone, or lay, with that.”

— Sid (Suraj Sharma) shows off his “mangagement ring” to Valentina (Francia Raisa), who is not impressed.

