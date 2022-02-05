With a new month comes new shows and seasons, and we couldn’t be more excited. This week, our TV screens were filled with breathtaking lessons and hilarious content, and we can’t wait for what comes next. With HBO Max‘s Euphoria reaching the halfway point of its second season and Hulu‘s How I Met Your Father setting us on an exciting journey similar to its prequel, they have our attention.

Kristen Bell‘s new Netflix comedy, The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, has us debating if we should be laughing uproariously or wondering about our reactions to some of its disturbing content. And let’s not forget about NBC’s This is Us as the final season continues; we’re completely hooked on the Pearsons’ relationship as we dread saying goodbye.

Keep reading for this week’s best lines!