'The Mandalorian' Season 2 First Look Previews a Perilous Mission for Mando & Friends (VIDEO)

Fans tuning into Monday Night Football's game between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys were in for quite a treat when a special first look at Season 2 of The Mandalorian debuted during halftime.

The Star Wars series' highly-anticipated return is just days away as fans gear up for the October 30 premiere and Disney+ is teasing plenty of action. "Wherever he goes, I go," bounty hunter Mando (Pedro Pascal) declares when he finds himself in a sticky situation with The Child (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) by his side. The next chapter begins as this minute-long preview offers a peek at the perilous mission Mando continues to follow.

Going from bounty to ward, Mando's little pal needs to return to his own kind and they're seeking help from some familiar allies. "I'm here on business and I need your help," Mando tells Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano). "I've been quested to bring this one back to its kind."

Can Mando find guidance through other Mandalorians? He and The Child will face enemies such as Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon along the way. But will their friends help ease the dangerous journey through a galaxy that is shifting after the collapse of the Galactic Empire?

Check out the sneak peek teaser above and don't miss The Mandalorian's second season when it arrives later this month on Disney+.

The Mandalorian, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, October 30, Disney+