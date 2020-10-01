'The Mandalorian' & Baby Yoda Go on a Wild Ride in New Season 2 Poster (PHOTO)

The Mandalorian is less than a month away from premiering and in anticipation of the Season 2 arrival on Friday, October 30, Disney+ is giving fans a new sneak peek at the return of one of their favorite characters.

On Thursday, the The Mandalorian Twitter account released key art featuring Mando (Pedro Pascal) and The Child (a.k.a. Baby Yoda). The Star Wars series will see the adventures continue for Mando and The Child as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy and rally allies.

The tweet teases, "This month, the story continues," alongside colorful art hinting at what's to come. In the image, Mando can be seen on riding a Speeder Bike with Baby Yoda stowed in the back.

The small green creature keeps a watchful eye on their surroundings — perhaps to evade Giancarlo Espoisto's Moff Gideon? Either way it's appears to be a wild ride, check out the action in the artwork, below.

This month, the story continues. Start streaming the new season of #TheMandalorian Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/uwiUjNABUJ — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) October 1, 2020

Along with Pascal and Esposito, Season 2 will also see the return of Gina Carano and Carl Weathers who will reprise their roles as Cara Dune and Greef Karga. Plus, tune in for episodes directed by showrunner Jon Favreau, executive producer Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Weathers, Peyton Reed, and Robert Rodriguez.

Catch The Mandalorian when it returns later this month on Disney+ and stay tuned for more Season 2 details in the weeks to come.

