How to Watch the Rays vs. Dodgers in 2020 World Series on Fox
It felt like baseball season just got started, and now it's coming to an end.
The pandemic-shortened Major League Baseball season comes down to the best-of-seven-game World Series between the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays and the NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Fall Classic will be played entirely at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, though the Dodgers will be the home team for Games 1-2 and 6-7 (if necessary) by virtue of the better regular-season record.
Game 1 is Tuesday, October 20, on Fox, with the broadcast beginning at 7:30/6:30c. Game 7, if necessary, is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28.
Fox Sports' Joe Buck has the play-by-play with analyst John Smoltz.
2020 World Series TV Schedule
All games at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
Tuesday, October 20
Game 1: Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:30/6:30c, Fox
Wednesday, October 21
Game 2: Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:30/6:30c, Fox
Friday, October 23
Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays, 7:30/6:30c, Fox
Saturday, October 24
Game 4: Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7/6c, Fox
Sunday, October 25
Game 5*: Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7/6c, Fox
Tuesday, October 27
Game 6*: Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:30/6:30c, Fox
Wednesday, October 28
Game 7*: Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:30/6:30c, Fox
*If necessary