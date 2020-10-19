How to Watch the Rays vs. Dodgers in 2020 World Series on Fox

It felt like baseball season just got started, and now it's coming to an end.

The pandemic-shortened Major League Baseball season comes down to the best-of-seven-game World Series between the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays and the NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Fall Classic will be played entirely at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, though the Dodgers will be the home team for Games 1-2 and 6-7 (if necessary) by virtue of the better regular-season record.

Game 1 is Tuesday, October 20, on Fox, with the broadcast beginning at 7:30/6:30c. Game 7, if necessary, is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28.

Fox Sports' Joe Buck has the play-by-play with analyst John Smoltz.

2020 World Series TV Schedule

All games at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Tuesday, October 20

Game 1: Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:30/6:30c, Fox

Wednesday, October 21

Game 2: Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:30/6:30c, Fox

Friday, October 23

Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays, 7:30/6:30c, Fox

Saturday, October 24

Game 4: Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7/6c, Fox

Sunday, October 25

Game 5*: Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7/6c, Fox

Tuesday, October 27

Game 6*: Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:30/6:30c, Fox

Wednesday, October 28

Game 7*: Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers, 7:30/6:30c, Fox

*If necessary