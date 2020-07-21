Better late than never.

With more than half the 2020 Major League Baseball regular season wiped out due to COVID-19, it's finally time to play ball. The first pitch of the season will be thrown on Thursday, July 23, at 7:08/6:08c at Nationals Park as Gerrit Cole (pictured) and the New York Yankees visit the 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals on ESPN.

The second game of an ESPN opening night doubleheader has the San Francisco Giants at the Los Angeles Dodgers at 10:08/9:08c.

Each team will play 60 regular-season games, and both the AL and the NL will use the designated hitter. All games will be played without fans in attendance. The Canadian government won't permit the Toronto Blue Jays to play their games at their home park, and the team is looking for an alternate site in the U.S.

Among the highlights this season, on Thursday, August 13, at 7/6c, the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox play in the MLB Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa, adjacent to where the movie Field of Dreams was filmed. The game airs nationally on Fox.

MLB will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues on Sunday, August 16. The rescheduled Jackie Robinson Day tribute takes place on Friday, August 28. Roberto Clemente Day is observed on Wednesday, September 9.

2020 MLB Regular Season National TV Schedule

Times listed are Eastern and indicate first pitch. TBS and MLB Network games are subject to blackout in local markets. September games subject to change.

Thursday, July 23

7:08pm New York Yankees at Washington Nationals, ESPN

10:08pm San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN

Friday, July 24

4:10pm Atlanta Braves at New York Mets, ESPN

6:10pm Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds MLB Network

7:10pm Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, ESPN

10:10pm Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics, ESPN

Saturday, July 25

1:05pm Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, FOX

2:15pm Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, MLB Network

4:10pm San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, FOX

7:15pm New York Yankees at Washington Nationals, FOX

9:10pm Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres, FS1

Sunday, July 26

1:05pm New York Yankees at Washington Nationals, TBS

4:10pm Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics, MLB Network

7:08pm Atlanta Braves at New York Mets, ESPN

10:08pm San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers, ESPN

Tuesday, July 28

6:05pm New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies, FS1

9:10pm Los Angeles Dodgers at Houston Astros, FS1

Thursday, July 30

7:07pm Boston Red Sox at New York Mets or Cleveland Indians at Minnesota Twins, FOX

9:45pm San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants, FS1

Friday, July 31

7:05pm Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees, MLB Network

Saturday, August 1

6:10pm Cincinnati Reds at Detroit Tigers, FS1

7:07pm Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels or Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees, FOX

Sunday, August 2

1:10pm New York Mets at Atlanta Braves, TBS

4:10pm Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks, MLB Network

7:08pm Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees, ESPN

Monday, August 3

7:10pm New York Mets at Atlanta Braves, FS1

7:07pm Chicago Cubs at Kansas City Royals, FOX

Thursday, August 6

7:07pm Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks, FOX

Friday, August 7

9:05pm Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers, FS1

Saturday, August 8

4:05pm Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates, FS1

Sunday, August 9

1:05pm Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies, TBS

7:08pm Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, ESPN

Monday, August 10

6:05pm Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies, FS1

Tuesday, August 11

7:10pm Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, FS1

Wednesday, August 12

7:10pm Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers, FS1

Thursday, August 13

7:15pm St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago White Sox (MLB Field of Dreams Game), FOX

Friday, August 14

6:37pm Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays, FS1

9:40pm Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels, FS1

Saturday, August 15

6:10pm Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, FS1

7:07pm Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees or Oakland Athletics at San Francisco Giants, FOX

Sunday, August 16

4:10pm Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels, TBS

7:08pm Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees, ESPN

Monday, August 17

9:05pm San Diego Padres at Texas Rangers, FS1

Tuesday, August 18

8:15pm St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, FS1

Thursday, August 20

7:10pm Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins, FS1

Friday, August 21

9:45pm Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants, FS1

Saturday, August 22

4:05pm Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates, FS1

7:05pm Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals, FS1

Sunday, August 23

1:10pm New York Yankees at New York Mets, TBS

7:08pm Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves, ESPN

Monday, August 24

7:10pm Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers, FS1

Tuesday, August 25

6:40pm Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays, FS1

9:45pm Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants, FS1

Thursday, August 27

7:07pm Oakland Athletics at Texas Rangers or Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals, FOX

Friday, August 28

7:10pm Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins, FS1

Saturday, August 29

1:15pm Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies or Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals, FOX

2:10pm Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, FS1

Sunday, August 30

1:05pm New York Mets at New York Yankees, TBS

7:08pm Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies, ESPN

Tuesday, September 1

6:40pm Toronto Blue Jays at Miami Marlins, FS1

9:40pm Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners, FS1

Saturday, September 5

4:10pm San Diego Padres at Oakland Athletics, FS1

Sunday, September 6

4:10pm Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels, TBS

7:08pm St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, ESPN

Monday, September 7

9:10pm Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres, FS1

Tuesday, September 8

7:05pm Boston Red Sox at Philadelphia Phillies, FS1

Wednesday, September 9

7:05pm Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates, FS1

Friday, September 11

6:05pm Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals, FS1

Saturday, September 12

7:10pm Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, FS1

8:07pm Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers or Cleveland Indians at Minnesota Twins, FOX

Tuesday, September 15

9:40pm Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Angels, FS1

Saturday, September 19

7:07pm Atlanta Braves at New York Mets or Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels, FOX

Tuesday, September 22

9:10pm Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks, FS1

Thursday, September 24

8:05pm Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals, FS1

Saturday, September 26

7:07pm New York Mets at Washington Nationals or Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, FOX