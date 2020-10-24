'Get Shorty': 3 Reasons to Stream the Ray Romano & Chris O'Dowd Dramedy

Can Hollywood possibly get any sleazier? That's a rhetorical question — of course it can! Nevada gangster Miles Daly (Chris O'Dowd) helps on that front when he moves to L.A. and tries to go legit with the aid of washed-up movie producer Rick Moreweather (Ray Romano) in Epix's Get Shorty.

You wouldn't want to make Miles mad, so here's why you should check out this dramedy inspired by Elmore Leonard's 1990 novel.

See Also Roush Review: 'Get Shorty' Gets Elmore Leonard Chris O'Dowd and Ray Romano shine in a new series version of Elmore Leonard's darkly funny Hollywood satire

1. It's a fresh take on a familiar title.

Rather than re-adapt Leonard's book or rehash the 1995 film version (starring John Travolta), the show tells an entirely new story with original, out-there characters like Laurence Budd (Steven Weber), a hairless movie producer who glues on his wig and eyebrows.

2. Two top-notch leads.

The show is full of amusing oddballs (see No. 1), but O'Dowd's and Romano's characters are the main attraction. O'Dowd infuses tough guy Miles with goofy warmth, making him likable even when he's cracking skulls and blackmailing studio execs. And Romano has never been better as a high-strung has-been.

3. It's a marvelous mashup.

It turns out, Hollywood satire and gangster doings mesh surprisingly well. Get Shorty excels on both levels, delivering gritty underworld stakes while skewering showbiz moguls…and wannabe moguls.

Get Shorty, Seasons 1–3, Streaming now, Amazon Prime Video

