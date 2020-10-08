Dickinson fans are getting their first look at Season 2 with a spectacularly "spooky" new teaser as Emily (Hailee Steinfeld) appears to take part in a seance.

Plus, ahead of Dickinson's newly-announced second season premiere (Friday, January 8, 2021), Apple TV+ also revealed that the comedy has been picked up for Season 3! Created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith, the series stars Steinfeld (also an executive producer) in the titular role of famed American poet Emily Dickinson.

As with most series on the streamer, Dickinson will launch the first three episodes of its season on the premiere date, with additional installments added every Friday after that. In the second season of the Peabody Award-winning show, viewers will see Emily pulled out of her private literary life and thrust into the public eye. Along the way, she'll struggle with the idea that pursuing fame can be dangerous.

This is teased in the Season 2 sneak peek as Emily, sister Lavinia (Anna Baryshnikov), and others in Amherst gather for a seance of sorts. "Oh great spirits, should I seek fame?" Emily asks. She's answered by a crash of thunder, a flash of lightning and the extinguishing of candles around her. Clearly summoning fame is not as easy as one might think.

The preview also offers a look at new guest star Ayo Edebiri who was recently cast as the new voice of Missy in Netflix's Big Mouth. She'll play Hattie, who reveals her intentions at the seance table. "I wanna make spooky s**t happen and get paid," she announces.

Edibiri joins a list of new guest stars including Nick Kroll as Edgar Allan Poe, Timothy Simons as Frederick Law Olmstead, Will Pullen as Nobody, Finn Jones as Sam Bowles, and Pico Alexander as Ship. Returning series regulars include Jane Krakowski as Mrs. Dickinson, Toby Huss as Edward Dickinson, Adrian Blake Enscoe as Austin Dickinson, Ella Hunt as Sue Gilbert, and Wiz Khalifa as Death.

Catch the sneak peek below and don't miss Dickinson's new season when it arrives on Apple TV+ early next year.

Dickinson, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, January 8, 2021, Apple TV+