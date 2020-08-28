Ayo Edebiri to Replace Jenny Slate as Missy for 'Big Mouth' Season 4

Just over two months after Netflix revealed it would be recasting the voice of Big Mouth's Missy, a role originated by Jenny Slate, the streamer has revealed that Ayo Edebiri will be stepping in as the Nathan Fillion-obsessed middle schooler.

Edebiri will replace Slate in the penultimate episode of the Emmy-nominated series' fourth season, arriving on Netflix this fall, and will continue to voice Missy as she evolves. And this is just the beginning for Edebiri, who has also joined the show's team as a writer for Season 5.

The animated comedy was previously renewed through Season 6, giving fans plenty to look forward to when it comes to Edebiri's Missy. Also a co-producer on Tina Fey and Robert Carlock's new animated series for Netflix, Mulligan, Edebiri's other credits include an upcoming role in Dickinson Season 2, on which she also worked as a writer.

Her other writing credits include work on Sunnyside and Edebiri will also voice the lead role in Netflix's upcoming animated series We Lost Our Human opposite Ben Schwartz. The comedian has also been featured in Comedy Central's Up Next comics showcase at Clusterfest and has toured with Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness. Edibiri co-hosts the podcast ICONOGRAPHY for Forever Dog.

The decision to recast Missy was made back in June following an outcry over white actors voicing Black and mixed race characters. Edibiri will join fellow Big Mouth voice actors John Mulaney, Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen and Jessi Klein. While Jenny Slate will no longer voice Missy, she is still involved with the show creatively.

Don't miss Edebiri's debut as Missy when Big Mouth returns later this year.

Big Mouth, Season 4 Premiere, Fall 2020, Netflix