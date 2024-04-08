The 50 Best Historical Dramas: ‘Dickinson,’ ‘Winning Time’ & More Titles for Everyone

TV Insider is counting down the 50 best historical dramas on TV, both past and present. In the latest roundup, we look at dramas for every kind of viewer ranging from Dickinson and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty to The New Look among others.

Scroll down for a deeper look into TV’s must-see historical dramas, and stay tuned for more.

Hey there, historians! Join us in our countdown of the 50 Best Historical Dramas, from both television and film. Be sure to check out TV Insider’s April 2024 issue, currently on newsstands.