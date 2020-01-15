'Game of Thrones' Spinoff 'House of the Dragon' Will Likely Premiere in 2022

Game of Thrones fans eager for more from that world are in luck because there's a tentative premiere date for its spinoff, House of the Dragon.

"My suspicion is it will be on the air sometime in 2022," HBO president Casey Bloys revealed to TVLine.

House of the Dragon received a 10-episode, straight-to-series order in October. The prequel is set 300 years before Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.

The series is based on Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin, who serves as co-creator with Ryan Condal. Condal will also serve as showrunner with Emmy-winning director Miguel Sapochnik. Martin, Condal, and Sapochnik are also set to executive produce with Vince Gerardis. Sapochnik will also direct the pilot and others episodes of the series, which will be written by Condal.

HBO previously passed on a prequel series starring Naomi Watts. That was set to take place thousands of years before the original series.

House of the Dragon, 2022, HBO