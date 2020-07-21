'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' Begins Casting

HBO's forthcoming Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, has begun casting for its 10-episode first season.

Ordered to series back in October of 2019, the project is based on author George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, which relays the history of House Targaryen. Set 300 years before the events of Thrones, House of the Dragon will dive into the backstory of Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) ancestors.

According to EW, sources revealed that the Targaryen Civil War (a.k.a. Dance of Dragons), which was referred to in Game of Thrones more than once, will be tackled at some point in the series. Co-created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal (Colony), the project will also see GOT alum Miguel Spochnik return to the director's chair and alongside Condal as co-showrunner.

Sapochnik is best known for directing epic Thrones installments including the Emmy winning "Battle of the Bastards," "The Long Night" and "The Winds of Winter." There has been no confirmation about what roles are available or the characters that will be featured yet.

There's a lot of ground to cover if the series rings true to its source material, as Fire & Blood spans 150 years of Targaryen history. Only time will tell how the series approaches HBO's return to Westeros. House of the Dragon is HBO's second attempt at a Game of Thrones spinoff; a previously untitled prequel starring Naomi Watts was scrapped after the pilot filmed.

The Targaryen-based series is expected to arrive sometime in 2022.

House of the Dragon, Expected 2022, HBO