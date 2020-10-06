'The Masked Singer' Sneak Peek: Who Is Popcorn? (VIDEO)

The Group A contestants are back and hoping to make it another week in The Masked Singer Season 4.

The first week for these masked celebrities saw Dragon eliminated and revealed to be rap artist Busta Rhymes. Still competing for the golden mask trophy in this group are Popcorn, Giraffe, Sun, and the duo Snow Owls. And in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's episode, panelist Ken Jeong is very certain he knows the identity of one of those.

"Your guesses couldn't be more ridiculous," he informs his fellow panelists about Popcorn. He's certain it's singer Katy Perry, and as always, he has an elaborate explanation. Watch above to see his reasoning and the reactions from the others, including guest Joel McHale.

Tune in this week for the Group A playoffs, which will see these contestants' second performances in front of host Nick Cannon and panelists Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke.

According to Fox, this season's celebrities "have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,120 episodes of television and 204 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People." In addition to Busta Rhymes, one of Group B has been eliminated, as actor Mickey Rourke unmasked himself as Gremlin.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox