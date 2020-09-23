[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer, Season 4, Episode 1, "The Season Premiere - The Masks Return."]

The Masked Singer made its triumphant return on Wednesday, September 23, as fans eagerly welcomed the Season 4 premiere of Fox's mega-hit musical competition.

Competing for the Golden Mask trophy, 16 celebrities are vying for votes with show-stopping performances. Kicking things off on Night 1 were Group A which included The Sun, Giraffe, Popcorn, Dragon and The Snow Owls.

These fresh competitors performed for returning panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke in front of a virtual audience that was spliced with footage of crowds from past seasons, giving the COVID-19-era premiere a mostly natural feel.

Throughout the night, some changes were made to the format as host Nick Cannon informed the panelists that there's a new gimmick known as "the vault" where they'll submit their first impressions of each singer, which will be revealed once they're unmasked. Whoever guesses closest to the actual disguised celebrity will earn the Golden Ear trophy at the end of the season.

And during the clue portions, viewers were given animated segments rather than fun clips featuring the celebrity in real-life. Below, we break down each performer's night and reveal the first celebrity who was unmasked, beware of spoilers.

Sun

Song: "Cuz I Love You" by Lizzo

Clues: Solar sanctuary; gold member card; extreme seasons; center of the universe; pressure of stardom is scorching; tennis rackets; Mickey Mouse head; ray of light; frozen; springing back to life; reflection of who I am

Identity: Guesses regarding The Sun's identity included Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Katherine McPhee, Demi Lovato, and Madonna

Giraffe

Song: "Let's Get It Started" by The Black Eyed Peas

Clues: Rollercoaster career with ups and downs; music in blood; became the butt of everyone's joke; in knots; lonely; swing higher; drum up towering success; now in the driver's seat.

Identity: Some predictions for Giraffe's identity included Travis Barker, Garth Brooks, and Vanilla Ice

Popcorn

Song: "What About Us" by P!nk

Clues: Snacks and the City; Tiger; Goldfish with hoop earrings; ms. popcorn; tasty; sweet corn with a jumbo sized heart; built career on love; went from cutting pictures out of Vogue to jet setting with royalty; cheesy; has worked hard for everything; "Proud Marry-Go-Round"; New York City; buttery, salty and sweet

Identity: When it came time to guess this singer's identity, the panelists threw out names like Tina Turner, Carole Baskin, and Mary J. Blige

Dragon

Song: "Mama Said Knock You Out" by LL Cool J

Clues: Lair with cars; humid; outrageous costumes are nothing new; has always been a fire-breathing beast; stop-watch; dangerous; calm; gold bone and weights; Statue of Liberty

Identity: When it came to this performer's identity, the panelists guessed names ranging from Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes to DMX and Michael Phelps

Snow Owls

Song: "Say Something" by A Great Big World

Clues: Jam-a-lot; haven't been seen together in a while; family reunion; brother; sister; pearl in clam; prankster and wise guy; anything for a laugh; Magnolia and Quarrel Canyon; Christmas-themed prank; ready to take flight

Identity: This duo stumped the panelists who had to come up with more than one name for their guesses. Ultimately the names that came out of their predictions were Amy Grant and Vince Gill, Maureen McCormick and Barry Williams, Donny and Marie Osmond, and Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy

The Results

It was time to unmask the season's first competitor, and the first to go was Dragon. Final guesses for his identity included Adrian Peterson, DMX, Marshawn Lynch, Michael Phelps, and Busta Rhymes. In the end, it was Robin and Nicole's guess of Busta Rhymes that was correct as the famous rapper revealed himself to the audience.

Who will be next? Tune in next week to see the other singers compete.

The Masked Singer, Season 4, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox