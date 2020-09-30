[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer, Season 4, Episode 1, "The Group B Premiere — Six More Masks."]

The Masked Singer continued its fourth season with Week 2 of the competition featuring Group B which is made up of Crocodile, Seahorse, Gremlin, Whatchamacallit, Serpent and Baby Alien.

The six performers wowed panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke as host Nick Cannon introduced the newbies to the stage. Filled with plenty of twists and turns, the night kicked off with Crocodile, who set a high bar, and Baby Alien, Seahorse, Watchamacallit, Serpent, and Gremlin followed.

But the biggest twist of the evening had to be this week's celebrity reveal! Below, we're recapping the singers' performances and revealing which contestant was the second unmasked competitor of the season, but beware of spoilers.

Crocodile

Song: "It's My Life" by Bon Jovi

Clues: Lovers lagoon; croon and swoon; natural selection; happiest in water; grew up in Hollywood so they had to have a tough skin; hidden talent; big splash; fish and pineapple with Italian flag; warm and sensitive creature despite cold blooded reputation; sharing their true self.

Identity: When it came time for guesses regarding this singer's identity, the panelists mentioned Jon Hamm, Nick Lachey and Donnie Wahlberg.

Baby Alien

Song: "Faith" by George Michael

Clues: Interstellar cuteness; Ferris Bueller classroom reference; time for rebirth; stuck in second gear; Friends; cream of the crop; used to be in a theater every week; Tony Awards stage; was always a second thought; lost in space; open eyes to other passions; parade balloons of karate Kermit the Frog and Liberty Bell; puppet master; destiny in hands; gotta get golden mask in their crib.

Identity: Guesses for this singer's identity included Ralph Macchio, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Freddie Prinze Jr.

Seahorse

Song: "Only Girl (In the World)" by Rihanna

Clues: Western theme; OK Coral; tea party bonfire with stuffed dogs, rainbow frog and bird; too scared to release; fire burning inside; melodramatic; hog warts; swimming upstream; dauntless diva; shiny new sides; emotion ocean; path to glory; love alter ego.

Identity: The panelists had a range of guesses for this signer's identity among which were Halsey, Hailee Steinfeld and Bebe Rexha.

Whatchamacallit

Song: "I Wish" by Skee-Lo

Clues: High fives; jazzy and snazzy; lets others absorb the spotlight but can shine on their own; dance with the stars; candy bars; buzz with bees; swing from keys; black panther; turn tables on world; clock face and arm.

Identity: Guesses for this performer included Swiss Beatz, Dame Lillard and Tyler the Creator.

Serpent

Song: "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" by The Proclaimers

Clues: Books with the titles How to Dig Yourself Out of Debt and Serpent Manual; eating banana; chain of miraculous events; Caribbean map; musicology and medicine; mischievous and devious; trouble maker; pops saved them; aspire to new heights; heal pain.

Identity: This performer surprised the panelists with their smooth voice earning some exciting guesses including John Legend, Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr.

Gremlin

Song: "Stand by Me" by Ben E. King

Clues: Dating service; checkered past; true romantic; can be combative; fluffy side; likes to cook; snuggle up.

Identity: This performer earned some intriguing guesses including Jerry Lee Lewis, Sylvester Stallone, Mickey Rourke and Steve Austin.

Before the show could even begin to reveal who was eliminated or cast any votes, Gremlin went rogue and pulled his mask off, revealing that he was actually Mickey Rourke. In a Masked Singer first, the panelists and viewers must have been equally shocked with this reveal. Let us know what you thought in the comment section below.

