Busy Philipps Joins Peacock's 'Girls5eva' From Tina Fey

Busy Philipps is heading to Peacock with Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Meredith Scardino for their upcoming series, Girls5eva.

The New York Times best-selling author, actor, activist, writer, and host joins previously announced cast members Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton) and Grammy winner Sara Bareilles in the streaming comedy. The series centers around a one-hit-wonder girl group from the '90s who find themselves being sampled by a young rapper, leading the members to reunite and give their pop star dreams another chance.

While they may be women balancing various adulthood responsibilities and challenges ranging from spouses, kids and jobs to debt, aging parents and shoulder pain, they'll try to prove that they can still be Girls5eva. Philipps will play Summer, who is described as the most bubbly but least talented member of the girl group.

In the years since their '90s success, Summer is now a yoga pants-wearing Real Housewives reject living in a New Jersey McMansion. Philipps is best known on TV for her work on the former late night show Busy Tonight, Dawson's Creek, and comedies Cougar Town and Freaks and Geeks.

Don't miss her in this new series created by Scardino who serves as executive producer alongside Fey, Carlock, Jeff Richmond, David Miner and Eric Gurian. Kat Coiro (She-Hulk, Marry Me) will direct the pilot. Stay tuned for more details about casting and more here.

Girls5eva, TBA, Peacock