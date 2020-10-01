'Hamilton's Renée Elise Goldsberry Joins Tina Fey Comedy 'Girls5eva'

A Hamilton actress is heading to Peacock.

Grammy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Renée Elise Goldsberry has joined the upcoming Peacock comedy, Girls5eva, from executive producers Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Meredith Scardino. Grammy Award-winning recording artist, Emmy nominee, and Broadway actress Sara Bareilles was previously announced as part of the cast.

Goldsberry is playing Wickie, "the glamorous, big-voiced star of the group back in the day." Though her "solo career hit a ditch," the character description reads, "she's determined to use this new opportunity to retake her rightful place as pop royalty."

"This wickedly talented team is creating something brave and new," Goldsberry said. "I'm grateful I get to be in the room with them. I honestly can't think of a better way to transition out of this year and into the new one than laughing with strong and beautiful women."

According to Peacock's logline for the comedy, "when a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90's gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can't they also be Girls5eva?"

Goldsberry is best known for starring as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, for which she earned a Tony Award, Grammy Award, Drama Desk Award, and Lucille Lortel Award. Her previous TV credits include Altered Carbon, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Evil, and The Good Wife.

Joining creator Scardino, Fey, and Carlock as executive producers are Jeff Richmond, David Miner, and Eric Gurian.

Girls5eva, TBA, Peacock