'The Boys': Aya Cash & Colby Minifie on What's Next for Vought's Major Players (VIDEO)

Things just keep getting crazier on Prime Video's comic-based superhero drama The Boys.

In the sophomore season's sixth episode, we see the newest Vought team member, Stormfront (Aya Cash), finally reveal her true origins—and her startling real age—to the deplorable Homelander (Antony Starr), who is somehow no longer the most despicable person in the room.

"Homelander's evilness is based in narcissism and all of that coming out of his own ego and whatever is best for him, or whatever he needs," Cash tells TV Insider. "I think Stormfront is much more pointed and calculating, and therefore much more dangerous." As if the relationship between the two "heroes" wasn't already scary enough, Cash adds: "The reason that [Stormfront] loves Homelander is the reason that she would use Homelander. They're very tied together."

Meanwhile, Vought International SVP Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie, Fear the Walking Dead), who is supposed to be in charge of "hero management"—but really just gets pushed around by Homelander and the higher-ups in the company—is going to continue to have a rough work life. Minifie notes: "I think this season is a downward spiral for her."

Will Ashley ever stand up to the men who keep putting her down? What would her superpower be? And just what is going to happen next with Stormfront and Homelander? Check out the video above for our chat with Cash and Minifie to find out!