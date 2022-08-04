‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Appears Safe as James Gunn Tells Fans to ‘Calm Down’

There are a lot of worried Peacemaker fans following the recent news of Warner Bros. Discovery slashing its budget and shelving content, including the shock cancelation of the already filmed Batgirl movie. Could Peacemaker be next?

Well, not according to director James Gunn, who has tried to alleviate fans’ fears. As several people took to social media on Wednesday, August 3, to share their concerns about the fate of the HBO Max series, Gunn replied to one fan asking if Peacemaker Season 2 is safe by saying, “Yes, guys, calm down.”

Yes, guys, calm down. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 2, 2022

This comes ahead of Warner Bros. Discovery’s financial report, which is scheduled to be revealed today (Thursday, August 4) and is expected to include further layoffs and plans for the company’s direction going forward. Several projects at Warner properties have been scrapped in recent months, and staff members across the company have already been let go.

On Tuesday, August 2, it was reported that WBD had axed the Batgirl film planned for HBO Max, choosing to shelve the $90 million movie as part of the company’s shift in focus when it comes to streaming. The film, which was in post-production, featured In the Heights star Leslie Grace as Batgirl and Michael Keaton as Batman, alongside J.K. Simmons and Brendan Fraser.

“The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement. This followed speculation that WBD is looking to merge its two streamers, Discovery+ and HBO Max, and scale back its scripted content.

Peacemaker premiered on January 13, 2022, and was a ratings and critical success. Each episode received higher viewership than the last, and the season finale broke the record for the highest single-day viewership of an HBO Max original episode. The series stars John Cena reprising his role from The Suicide Squad as the jingoistic killer Christopher Smith / Peacemaker.