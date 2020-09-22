'Battlestar Galactica' Alums Support Castmate Michael Hogan After Brain Injury

The stars of Battlestar Galactica are coming to their friend Michael Hogan's aid after the actor suffered a brain bleed.

In a GoFundMe page organized by family friend Shari Ulrich, Hogan's wife Susan explained more about the actor's injury which occurred in February. While participating in a Battlestar Galactica convention, Hogan "fell and hit his head," following a dinner that evening.

"He went to bed that night not realizing that the impact had caused a massive brain bleed. He was unable to be woken the next morning and was taken to Vancouver General Hospital and emergency surgery performed," Susan continued. Since the accident, Hogan has endured paralysis on his left side, memory loss and cognitive impairment.

Hogan portrayed Colonel Saul Tigh in the sci-fi series and has appeared in various shows over the years including Fargo, Teen Wolf and The Man in the High Castle. Since news of Hogan's injury has begun circulating, his Battlestar Galactica colleagues are lending a helping hand.

Tricia Helfer, who played Number Six in the franchise, took to social media to promote the GoFundMe. "Our amazing XO has been fighting for months now," she tweeted. "Michael Hogan is one of the dearest, funniest, most talented men I know, and is going through an incredibly challenging time. Here's where we all can help him and his family," she continued, adding the link to the fundraiser.

Joining Helfer in raising awareness over Hogan's fight are Battlestar Galactica's producer Jane Espenson and actress Keegan Connor Tracy. "I've known Michael and his family since my earliest days as an actor," Tracy tweeted. "I know they have many fans. Wishing the best for their family and a recovery from this terrible health crisis."

Espenson shared a similar sentiment in her own message, tweeting, "I adore Michael Hogan, our own Colonel Tigh. He is a wonderful, kind soul who could use our help." Since the GoFundMe began, it's raised nearly $180,000 of a $300,000 goal.