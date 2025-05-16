The Best TV & Movie Robots Ever

Entertainers usually hate to be called robotic, but mechanical acting isn’t a problem for the characters below. Ahead of the new Apple TV+ series Murderbot, we’re counting down our picks for the best robots from film and TV.

Based on a Hugo Award-winning book series by Martha Wells, Murderbot is a comedic thriller starring Alexander Skarsgård as a security robot that hacks its programming to do whatever it wants, which, as it turns out, is to watch soap operas and figure out its place in the universe.

So, will Skarsgård’s Murderbot become one of our favorites? While we wait to find out, scroll down to see our current ranking of TV and film robots. And note that we’re sticking strictly to robots, so no androids (sorry, Data), cyborgs (apologies, Terminator), supercomputers (maybe next time, HAL 9000), or tin men (how could we be so heartless, Wizard of Oz fans?).

Murderbot, Series Premiere, Friday, May 16, Apple TV+