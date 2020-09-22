'9-1-1,' 'Impeachment' & More Ryan Murphy Series Plan to Begin Filming

We can add four shows from Ryan Murphy to the list of those with at least tentative filming dates.

9-1-1 (Season 4) could begin filming on October 5, its spinoff Lone Star (Season 2) on October 12, Pose (Season 3) on October 7, and American Crime Story's latest season Impeachment on October 13, Deadline reports. (Pose had already been filming when production shut down across TV shows and movies in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.) These dates, of course, could change.

Quite a few shows have already returned to production, with new guidelines in place for the health and safety of all on set. Stars, such as those from NCIS: Los Angeles and S.W.A.T., have shared photos and videos of everyone masked up and changes that have been made as a result of COVID-19. After NCIS began production on Season 18, Wilmer Valderrama told TV Insider, "I think we're excited to be at the forefront, and hopefully, we get enough things right that most productions can return to work and we can continue to bring more shows to your living room."

Both 9-1-1 and Lone Star (with new series regular Gina Torres as paramedic captain Tommy Vega) had finished both previous seasons as planned. They are expected to return as part of Fox's midseason lineup in early 2021.