ABC's fall schedule is now complete.

The network announced premiere dates in November for its scripted dramas on Thursday. (Dates for unscripted and comedy series were announced on August 27 and September 10, respectively.) Not only do we now know when established favorites like Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Good Doctor, and A Million Little Things will air, but the new thriller Big Sky is scheduled in and For Life is taking over the time slot of just-canceled Stumptown (which had previously been renewed.)

"Our fall schedule is now complete with a dynamic lineup of new and returning drama series," Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. "From fan-favorite shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Good Doctor to David E. Kelley's thrilling new drama Big Sky, our strength is in our storytelling, and we could not be more energized to bring these compelling series to our viewers."

The Rookie is set to premiere later in the season.

Check out ABC's fall drama premiere dates below.

Monday, November 2

10:00 p.m.: The Good Doctor (Season 4 Premiere)

Thursday, November 12

8:00 p.m.: Station 19 (Season 4 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy (Two-hour Season 17 Premiere)

Tuesday, November 17

10:00 p.m.: Big Sky (Series Premiere)

Wednesday, November 18

10:00 p.m.: For Life (Season 2 Premiere)

Thursday, November 19

10:00 p.m.: A Million Little Things (Season 3 Premiere)