'Euphoria' Special COVID Episode Will Bridge Gap Between Seasons

There's still quite a wait for Euphoria Season 2, but there is a bit of good news.

Though production on the new season has been delayed until early 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans won't have to wait until that premieres for new content. They will be treated to a "special COVID episode," HBO president Casey Bloys told Deadline.

That echoes what series star Zendaya, who became the youngest to win for Lead Actress in a Drama when she took home the Emmy Sunday night, previously told guest host Ben Platt on Jimmy Kimmel Live in August. "We're trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a Season 2 that we're all really proud of and get all the best out of it we want but also still being very safe," she explained.

"We might end up doing a little bridge episode — I don't know how to describe it — that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can give people something because we also miss Euphoria as the people who create it too," the actress, who plays Rue, continued. It'll "give everyone who loves the show a little something so that we have something to live on until we are able to go into a Season 2."

As she shared, they were two days away from the first day of shooting the new season (and had done table reads and wardrobe fittings) when they were shut down.

Euphoria also took home Emmys for Original Music and Lyrics and Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic). The HBO drama had been nominated for six total.

Euphoria, Season 2, TBA, HBO