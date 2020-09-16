Disney+ Unveils Fall Lineup, Reveals 'WandaVision' Will Debut Before End of Year

Disney+ is giving fans a lot to look forward to as they unveil their fall season lineup of original films, series and the addition of old favorites to their library.

Along with announcing their "It's Fall on Disney+" slate, the streamer also confirmed the arrival of its forthcoming Marvel series WandaVision. The show centers around Marvel Universe characters Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Vision (Paul Bettany).

Previously teased earlier this year in a Super Bowl TV spot alongside other Marvel shows The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, WandaVision was anticipated to arrive sometime at the end of this year until COVID-19 disrupted production. In this latest release from Disney+, a new promo highlighting their fall programming and future projects, it's been stated that WandaVision is among the titles expected for release later this year.

"With the first anniversary of Disney+ on November 12, the service will kick off its second year with even more original entertainment premiering in late 2020," a press release promised, adding that among this entertainment is, "WandaVision, the upcoming original series from Marvel Studios."

While no exact premiere date has been given, this confirmation is certainly reassuring that the series will arrive sooner than later. In the meantime, plenty of great titles will keep viewers occupied, including the highly-anticipated second season of The Mandalorian, The Right Stuff, Clouds and more.

Below, see the full fall lineup and stay tuned for more news about WandaVision and other titles arriving later this year.

September

Friday, September 18

Becoming (Disney+ Original Series)

Bend It Like Beckham

Ever After

Friday, September 25

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (Disney+ Original Film)

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom (Disney+ Original Series)

Hidden Figures

The Fault in our Stars

October

Friday, October 2

The Simpsons - Season 31

Friday, October 9

The Right Stuff (Disney+ Original Series)

X2

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

Friday, October 16

Clouds (Disney+ Original Film)

Meet the Chimps (Disney+ Original Series)

Friday, October 23

Once Upon a Snowman (Disney+ Original Short)

The Big Fib (Disney+ Original Series)

Friday, October 30

The Mandalorian - Season 2 (Disney+ Original Series)

November

Tuesday, November 17

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special (Disney+ Original Special)

Wednesday, November 18

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Disney+ Original Series)

Friday, November 20

Marvel's 616

Planes

See Also 7 Marvel Characters Who Deserve Their Own Shows (PHOTOS) With the end of 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' and upcoming Disney+ shows, we'd like to see more of these characters.

Coming Later This Year

Black Beauty (Disney+ Original Film)

Inside Pixar (Disney+ Original)

On Pointe (Disney+ Original Documentary Series)

WandaVision (Disney+ Original Series)