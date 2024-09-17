Who’s been pulling every evil string? Why that’s Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), the centuries-old baddie who lost her magic—and her sense of self—at the end of Marvel’s 2021 series WandaVision after Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch trapped her in a distorted spell.

When we meet Agatha in Marvel’s Agatha All Along spinoff, she still believes she’s Westview’s Agnes, and is trapped in a Mare of Easttown-inspired down-and-out detective story.

“The cruelty of that spell was not only did Agatha have her powers completely taken, but also her identity,” says Hahn. “That process of figuring out who she is, is a struggle.”

Thankfully, even magical amnesia can’t keep the witch down, and the spell will be broken. And even without her purple magic, Agatha is a twisted threat to anyone in her path. Her snark, grit, and quick-thinking will take the magic-less witch far in her journey down the Witches’ Road—a mystical plane where sorcerers are challenged and, if they survive, given the object of their desire. Sounds great, right? The only problem for lone witch Agatha is that you can’t enter the Witches’ Road without a coven.

Joining Agatha down the dangerous path are wannabe sorcerer Teen (Heartstopper‘s Joe Locke), distracted clairvoyant Lilia (Patti LuPone), troubled herbalist Jennifer (Saturday Night Live vet Sasheer Zamata), defensive protector Alice (Ali Ahn), Sharon, AKA, Westview’s Mrs. Hart (Debra Jo Rupp) and the calamitous Rio (Aubrey Plaza), who has a complicated relationship with Agatha. Then again, who doesn’t?

“I don’t think anyone trusts Agatha,” teases Ahn. “All of them are stuck between a rock and a hard place, so they show up against their better judgment. Everyone is wary of what Agatha has up her sleeve…and no one really wants to be on a team with her. But then, eventually, we find out that we need to.”

Agatha will bond with Locke’s Teen, in particular. The new character’s identity has faced much speculation online with MCU superfans and comic readers alike. “It’s a fun dynamic, and they have a great arc in their relationship,” teases Locke. “We start off with Teen definitely as a follower [of Agatha’s] and Agatha calls him her ‘pet.’ As the episodes go on, things change.”

On their adventure, the witches are tested in all sorts of ways…even, musically? “Music is definitely an extension of the tonal chaos that this show encapsulates,” says Hahn. “WandaVision was very controlled—the string was clear why one sitcom led to another—it was very chronological. This is not that.” [Laughs]

Down, down, down the witches road they go.

Agatha All Along Series Premiere, September 18, Disney+