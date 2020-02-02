Disney+ Unveils First Look at Marvel's 'Falcon and the Winter Soldier,' 'WandaVision' & More (VIDEO)

Disney unveiled its first look at three highly anticipated Marvel series during Super Bowl LIV's fourth quarter.

A sizzle reel highlighting The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki offered a glimpse at the expansion of the Avengers universe with fan favorite characters returning to screens. If anyone was confused at the start of the trailer, that was quickly cleared up with the appearance of Captain America's signature shield.

Now under ownership of Falcon (Anthony Mackie), he and Cap's childhood friend Bucky (Sebastian Stan), aka the Winter Soldier, set out on their own adventures together. Bad guy Zemo (Daniel Brühl) also briefly makes an appearance in the quick-paced teaser, hinting at more to come between him and the Avenger members.

Meanwhile, a peek at WandaVision sees Elizabeth Olsen reprise her role as Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff, and Paul Bettany returns as Vision. The series' light and sitcom-based tone is definitely on display in the brief clips shown.

Finally, everyone's favorite "villain" Loki (Tom Hiddleston) comes back for more fun as he threatens "I'm gonna burn this place to the ground," in what appears to be a prison setting.

Catch the teaser below and stay tuned for more details on the shows as they're announced.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki, Coming TBA, Disney+

