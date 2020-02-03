'WandaVision': See Which Classic Sitcoms the Marvel Series is Spoofing

Marvel and Disney+ unveiled their first look at three upcoming titles during the Super Bowl, one of which is sure to garner plenty of double-takes from TV enthusiasts.

WandaVision is described as blending the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) — a.k.a. Scarlet Witch — and Vision (Paul Bettany) are living their perfect and ideal suburban life.

There's a catch though: When they suspect not everything's as it seems, viewers will tag along for a wild ride. Directed by Matt Shakman, Jac Schaeffer is head writer on the project which is set to debut sometime this year on Disney+.

Unlike its fellow Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Solder and Loki, which were previewed alongside WandaVision, the sitcom-themed series showcased some familiar-looking settings and styles. We're talking about full homages to some of TV's most popular shows of yesteryear.

"Wanda, welcome home," Vision says in the teaser as the pair are seen in black and white and donning '50s getups reminiscent of the beloved sitcom I Love Lucy. There's also a little bit of Leave it to Beaver's June Cleaver there in Wanda's button-down dress.

Meanwhile, late '60s and '70s hit The Brady Bunch earns some representation with Wanda in a bright peasant-style top, those signature floating steps and brick wall behind her. In this snippet she appears confused possibly, but it remains to be seen why.

Then there's a stance and styling so similar to Roseanne it's almost eerie as Wanda stands with hands on her hips against a floral wallpapered kitchen. While it seems unlikely Disney would directly riff off of the comedy which they originally revived on ABC back in 2018, the company still produces the spinoff series, The Conners.

And then there's Family Ties, which can be seen in a brief flash where Wanda and Vision appear to be looking over children comically spitting out their pacifiers against stairs that include a recognizable stain glass window. The scrunchie tied in Wanda's hair also is a dead giveaway on the time period.

Disney also proved the show's sense of humor by having Wanda don her costume mirrored after the Scarlet Witch Marvel Comics — although which sitcom it's mirroring remains unclear. One thing's for sure, her strategically placed hands imply there's something missing from the scene — perhaps a candy bowl for Halloween? The holiday often features in sitcom favorites.

But why are Wanda and Vision living in sitcoms? The answer will remain unclear until the show debuts, but as fans of the MCU will recall, Vision didn't make it out of Avengers: Endgame alive as the mind stone being removed from his body rendered him destroyed.

Perhaps this idealistic world is a farce? It wouldn't be the first time Marvel and Disney have thrown viewers through such loops. Stay tuned for more details as they arise and let us know what you think about the TV titles that appear to have inspired WandaVision.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WandaVision, Series Premiere, 2020, Disney+