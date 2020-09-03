CBS All Access to Host 'Star Trek' Day Celebration With Panels, Marathons & More

CBS All Access is celebrating Star Trek in a big way with its very own Star Trek Day set to take place Tuesday, September 8.

The virtual event is going to bring the Star Trek community together as they provide fans with exclusive programming and initiatives including panels with the cast and creatives of nine Star Trek TV series. Other programming includes exclusive news from the Star Trek Universe on CBS All Access, curated marathons and much more (additional information can be found by visiting StarTrek.com/Day).

Star Trek Day commemorates the 54th anniversary of Star Trek's TV debut with The Original Series' pilot installment "The Man Trap." Below, find the panel schedule, programming slate and more.

Star Trek Day Global Panels

(12:00-3:30 pm, PT/3:00-6:30 pm, ET)

Hosted by Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton, fans are invited to sit back and relax as they enjoy three and a half hours of free virtual panels and programming that will reunite cast members and creatives form nine Star Trek series. While reflecting on stories from the past, some panels will also look to the future by teasing what's to come with their ongoing shows. The breakdown includes:

Star Trek: Discovery: Stars Sonequa Martin-Green and David Ajala will join co-showrunners and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise for a conversation.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: This panel will feature stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck as they sit down with executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers as well as co-executive producers Akela Cooper and Davy Perez.

Star Trek Enterprise: Scott Bakula, Linda Park, John Billingsley, Dominic Keating, Anthony Montgomery and Connor Trinneer reunite to discuss their roles in the series.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Series stars Terry Farrell, Alexander Siddig, Armin Shimerman, Nana Visitor, Cirroc Lofton will chat with executive producer Ira Steven Behr.

Star Trek: The Original Series: George Takei and CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, Rod Roddenberry will appear together and look back on the show that started it all.

Star Trek: Lower Decks: The voice stars of this animated series Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero will join creator, showrunner and executive producer Mike McMahan for a conversation.

Star Trek: Voyager: See stars Kate Mulgrew, Robert Picardo, Robert McNeill, Garrett Wang, Tim Russ and Ethan Phillips reunite for this panel.

Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: The Next Generation: Stars of both series Patrick Stewart and Jonathan Frakes will reunite remotely to discuss and reflect on their roles.

Star Trek Day Streaming Marathon

(12:00 am, PT/3:00 am, ET)

Episodes from eight different Star Trek series will stream all day on CBS All Access with a small break to focus on the panels. Installments from Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: The Animated Series, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Enterprise, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Short Treks will be featured. The breakdown is as follows:

12:00 am, PT/3:00 am, ET: Star Trek Day streaming marathon begins

12:00 pm, PT/3:00 pm, ET: Marathon takes a break for Star Trek Day global panels

3:30 pm, PT/6:30 pm, ET: Star Trek Day streaming marathon continues

9:00 pm, PT/12:00 am, ET: Marathon concludes and a replay of the global panels begins

Geeks Who Drink Star Trek Pub Quiz on Twitch

(4:00 pm, PT/ 7:00 pm, ET)

Fans from around the world can test their Star Trek knowledge with this Geeks Who Drink hosted event on Twitch. For those wishing to participate, they can access the trivia quiz at https://www.twitch.tv/geekswhodrinkpubquizzes/.

Other Initiatives, Campaigns and Goodies

#StarTrekUnitedGives Campaign

On Star Trek Day, fans are encouraged to use the hashtag #StarTrekUnitedGives as CBS All Access will donate $1 to organizations who do contribute to the real-world work of championing equality, social justice and the pursuit of scientific advancements. Funds will be donated to organizations including the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. and the Equal Justice Initiative.

Official Star Trek Merchandise Flash Sale

To celebrate the day fans are being given the chance to snag some special Star Trek gear at an irresistible price as the official Star Trek shop holds a 24-hour sale. Visit https://shop.startrek.com/ on September 8 to access it.

Debut of Star Trek-Themed Emojis

Tweet up a storm on September 8 because new Star Trek-themed emojis will become available that day and feature fan favorite characters including Geordi La Forge, Michael Burnham, Jean-Luc Picard and much more.

"What Star Trek Means to Me" Social Opportunity for Fans

Fans are invited to share the impact Star Trek has had on their lives by sharing pictures, stories and memories across Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #StarTrekStory for a chance to be featured on the official Star Trek platforms.