How You Can Watch the Emmy-Nominated 'Star Trek: Short Treks' for Free

Whether you're a Star Trek fan or on the fence about paying for a CBS All Access subscription, this one's for you.

As part of its campaign for Star Trek: Short Treks, nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series, the streaming service has made all six shorts of the latest iteration free on CBS.com, CBS mobile apps, and YouTube, until Sunday, August 31.

These 10 to 15-minute stand-alone stories, both live action and animated, give fans the chance to explore key themes and characters in the expanding Star Trek universe—including Discovery and Picard—of CBS All Access.

Check out the episodes' loglines and where to watch them below.

"Q&A": Ensign Spock's (Ethan Peck) first day aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise doesn't go as planned when he and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) are unexpectedly stuck together in a turbo lift. Written by Michael Chabon. Directed by Mark Pellington. (Watch it here.)

"The Trouble with Edward": Newly minted Captain Lynne Lucero (Rosa Salazar) is excited to take command of the U.S.S. Cabot until she meets Edward Larkin (H. Jon Benjamin), an ornery scientist who believes he has found a revolutionary new use for tribbles... Written by Graham Wagner. Directed by Daniel Gray Longino. (Watch it here.)

"Ask Not": When an attack on Starbase 28 leaves a surprise prisoner under Cadet Thira Sidhu's (Amrit Kaur) watch, she is faced with making a decision that may threaten her standing in Starfleet. Written by Kalinda Vazquez. Directed by Sanji Senaka. (Watch it here.)

"The Girl Who Made the Stars": When a lightning storm in space scares a young Michael Burnham, her father aims to ease her fears with a mythical story about a brave little girl who faced her own fears head on. Written by Brandon Schultz. Directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi. (Watch it here.)

"Ephraim and Dot": Ephraim, a humble tardigrade, is flying through the mycelial network when an unexpected encounter takes her on a bewildering adventure through space. Written by Chris Silvestri & Anthony Maranville. Directed by Michael Giacchino. (Watch it here.)

"Children of Mars": 12-year-old classmates Kima and Lil find themselves at odds with each other on a day that will change their lives forever. Written by Kirsten Beyer & Jenny Lumet & Alex Kurtzman. Directed by Mark Pellington. (Watch it here.)

Star Trek: Short Treks is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Akiva Goldsman, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth are executive producers.