'I Am Not Okay With This' & 'The Society' Canceled at Netflix for COVID-Related Reasons

Netflix will not be moving forward with two YA series, The Society and I Am Not Okay With This, due to COVID-19 related complications.

According to Deadline, the Season 2 renewal for The Society was reversed when production was impacted by the ongoing pandemic. Along with this cancellation, the more recent I Am Not Okay with This from the people behind The End of the F***ing World and Stranger Things will also not proceed with its second season which hadn't officially been announced despite scripts being written.

The Society, which debuted in 2019, was renewed last summer and was expected to arrive with Season 2 later this year before the coronavirus interfered. Despite great critical response for both shows, budgets, availabilities of large casts and more contributed to the cancellations.

"We've made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This," Netflix told Deadline. "We're disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by COVID, and we are grateful to these creators, including: Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry at 21 Laps Entertainment for I Am Not Okay With This; Chris Keyser, Marc Webb and Pavlina Hatoupis for The Society; and all the writers, casts and crews who worked tirelessly to make these shows for our members around the world."

The Society followed a group of teens who awake one day in an alternate version of their small and wealthy New England town to find all of their parents are missing. As they struggled to uncover what's happened to them and attempt to return home, they form alliances to survive. Created by Chris Keyser, the cast included Kathryn Newton, Gideon Adlon, Sean Berdy, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jacques Colimon, Olivia DeJonge, Alex Fitzalan, Grace Victoria Cox, Emilio Garcia Sanchez and Olivia Nikkanen.

Based on Charles Forsman's graphic novel, I Am Not Okay With This was co-created by Jonathan Entwistle and Christy Hall and told the origin story of a teenage girl who's navigating the challenges that accompany high school, her complex family, budding sexuality and mysterious new powers. Stars included It's Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff as well as Sofia Bryant, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Richard Ellis and Aidan Wojtak-Hissong, among others.

