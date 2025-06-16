Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

John Foster is making big moves after American Idol. The country singer is continuing to ride the wave of his success from the show, and he just announced a huge upcoming performance that will take place on his July 9 birthday.

“Playing the @opry was one of the biggest honors of my life,” Foster wrote on Instagram, referring to his debut performance at Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry on June 7. “Now, I have the pleasure of celebrating my 19th birthday there on July 9th! On top of that, I get to share the Opry stage with one of my favorite musicians, @jameyjohnsonofficial, on August 21st. If I don’t say it enough, thank you, thank you, thank you for putting me here.”

Foster was the runner-up on American Idol Season 23 and has been working hard to keep his fans engaged ever since. He received love from the third-place finisher on his season, Breanna Nix, after his new Opry reveal.

“You were made for this!” Nix gushed. “I’m literally so proud of you. Just to think about where you were a few months ago to now. You took a chance and now look!!! God is so good! I’m gonna try to make this one.”

Nix and Foster recently spent some time together in Nashville for CMA fest and teamed up to film themselves singing some duets for Instagram. While in town, they also took part in a performance with other Idol alum.

After coming in second on the show, Foster wrote on Instagram, “No words can describe how I truly feel, but I hope that these will try. I can vividly remember that feeling of ‘I’ll never be good enough’ in my early days of Idol, and I can gladly say that I proved myself wrong. I’ve gained friends, confidence, life skills, and most importantly, I gained you, my family. My gratitude will NEVER be fully expressed, but I hope to show it by working hard to give you some new country music and show dates as soon as I can. God has a reason for me being runner-up, and I will always trust His plan! This is merely a first step into what He has in store for me, and I cannot wait to see what lies ahead.”