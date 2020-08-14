'Big Brother: All-Stars': Was the Right Person Evicted First? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Big Brother: All-Stars Season 22, Episode 4.]

Big Brother: All-Stars is well underway as the CBS reality competition series evicted their first house guest for the season in the August 13 episode.

Following Cody Calafiore's (Season 16) win as Head of Household (HOH), uncertainty about who should be in danger lingered as he was forced to send the first two All-Stars to the chopping block. In the end, Cody chose to put Kevin "KC" Campbell (Season 11) and Keesha Smith (Season 10) in jeopardy, allowing them a chance to save themselves in the veto competition.

See Also Meet the 'Big Brother' Season 22 'All-Stars' Cast (PHOTOS) Find out who's back to compete to be the last remaining Houseguest and win the $500,000 grand prize.

But Enzo Palumbo (Season 12) beat Kevin and Keesha out for the game-saving prize and his decision to abstain from using the prize meant the eviction would go through. In a unanimous vote of 13-0, Keesha was the unlucky evictee.

It seems that though she had some ties in the house, the other players felt that Keesha would be a bigger threat in the long run. Will their decision to pay off? Only time will tell.

New HOH Memphis Garrett (Season 10) appears to be working with Cody, so it's likely the power and sway will remain in their hands. Who will be evicted next? Tune into Big Brother Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays to find out. Until then, let us know if the right person was evicted first in the poll below.

Big Brother: All-Stars, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, 8/7c, CBS