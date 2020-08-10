Why Greg Vaughan Is Leaving 'Days of Our Lives'

Greg Vaughan has opened up about his decision regarding "taking a break" from the NBC soap Days of Our Lives.

While he reiterated what he'd revealed on the That's Awesome with Steve Burton & Bradford Anderson podcast — that he felt "it was time" at the same time that his deal was up and they were negotiating contracts — he shared a bit more about why he left now (though he was thinking about it going back to 2017) in an interview with Soap Opera Digest (via TVLine). "A lot of things [storyline-wise] that were said to me or promised to me never came to fruition," the actor, who played Eric Brady since 2012, said.

"I didn't feel like all of the things that were being told to me were being delivered," he continued. "I felt like a glorified extra in everybody else's storyline."

And just like he'd said on the podcast, whose hosts are fellow General Hospital alums, he's not closing the door on ever playing Eric again. "Never say never," he said. "I love Days of Our Lives."

Vaughan's final episode is slated to air in September, as part of the originals the NBC daytime drama had already filmed prior to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down production. Days had had enough episodes finished to go into October and will be the last daytime drama to return to filming (next month).

The key in life is Gratitude! As I am always! When you see that life presents opportunities, don’t be afraid to jump in & embrace it! I love you the FANS & All the Days of my Life @nbcdays @SoapDigest ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/xvb5UD570t — Greg Vaughan (@greg_vaughan) August 7, 2020

Vaughan is one of several actors, including Kristian Alfonso and Victoria Konefal, not returning. The soap had reportedly released its cast from their contracts in November 2019 before the Season 56 renewal was announced in January.

