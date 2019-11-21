'Days Of Our Lives' Near Renewal for Season 56 at NBC

After rumors of a possible end began swirling amidst a filming hiatus, it sounds like Days of Our Lives isn't going anywhere.

The long-running soap is near renewal for a 56th season over at NBC where the show's executive producer Ken Corday recently revealed the news to cast members, according to Deadline. This news comes days after the stars were released from their contracts.

When fans took to social media in order to voice their upset, the stars assured them that their contract release had nothing to do with the show's future. With episodes billed through mid 2020, the cast was set to take a longer hiatus than usual in order to cut down costs.

Now it seems all of that fuss was for nothing because the daytime drama appears to be sticking around for another season. Days of Our Lives debuted as a half-hour drama in 1965 and has continued to captivate audiences through the years.

The drama takes place in the fictitious Salem and features the Bradys, Hortons and DiMeras. Storylines include elements of romance, adventure, mystery, comedy and drama that fans will continue to enjoy.

