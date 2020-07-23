'Days of Our Lives': Greg Vaughan Exits — Will He Return as Eric Brady?

Days of Our Lives is losing another cast member.

Greg Vaughan, who has played Eric Brady since 2012, announced on the That's Awesome with Steve Burton & Bradford Anderson podcast Wednesday that his time with the NBC soap is over. (Like Vaughan, the hosts worked on General Hospital.) "I'm taking a break, if you will," he said, noting, "Days was going through a renewal negotiation and not knowing where they were going to go."

According to the actor, "I just felt my time was coming to an end." However, that doesn't mean that's definitely the last time you'll see him as Eric, as he did say he'd be open to returning. "It's never over, so I'm not going to say it's over." But for now, we'll just have to wait and see when his last appearance is and how his character is written out.

Vaughan's announcement comes two weeks after the exit of fellow Days star Kristian Alfonso. (Alfonso had played Hope Williams Brady since 1983.) "It is now time for me to write my next chapter. I will not be returning to Days when it resumes production in September," she wrote in her statement. "I've already filmed my last episode several months ago."

Days of Our Lives had reportedly released its cast from their contracts in November 2019 before a filming hiatus. NBC then renewed the daytime drama for its 56th season in January.

Days of Our Lives, Weekdays, NBC