'Days of Our Lives' Reportedly Releases Entire Cast From Contract

The future of Days of Our Lives — especially its cast — is up in the air.

The daytime drama has released the entire cast from their contracts (which are through its production company, Corday Productions), as the series will enter "an indefinite hiatus" at the end of November, TVLine reports. Sony Pictures Television and NBC are said to currently be in talks about another season.

Fortunately for Days fans, they don't have to worry about their favorite soap going off the air anytime soon, even during these negotiations, because it films months ahead. New episodes will air at least through Summer 2020.

If Days does return, they would begin production again in March, but there is a question of what the cast could look like given this news. An insider told TVLine that this means Corday could try to get the same actors back with "new contracts at a reduced rate."

If Days is renewed, soaps recast roles all the time. Plus, with the time jump that just occurred, anything could happen. It will, after all, result in some changes, including to the cast, and executive producer Ken Corday told TV Insider it "is a great way to reset things in Salem."

TV Insider has reached out to NBC and Sony, but they declined to comment.

