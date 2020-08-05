'The Ren & Stimpy Show' Reboot Set for Comedy Central
Happy happy joy joy!
Comedy Central has ordered a reimagination of The Ren & Stimpy Show. The original animated series, about a dog and a cat, ran for five seasons on Nickelodeon (from 1991-1995). An adult spinoff, Ren & Stimpy: Adult Party Cartoon, aired three episodes on Spike TV in 2003.
CBS All Access Announces Plan for 'SpongeBob' Spinoff, Adds ViacomCBS Series
"I want to thank our partners at Nick Animation as we re-imagine these iconic characters with a new creative team," Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer for ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group, said in a statement.
"We are excited to reinvent this iconic franchise with a new creative team and our partners at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio," Chris McCarthy, President of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group, added. "Ren & Stimpy joins our rapidly expanding roster of adult animation including South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head, and Clone High as we continue to reimagine our treasure chest of beloved IP for new generations."
This reimagination of Ren and Stimpy joins ViacomCBS' previously-announced modern takes on Beavis and Butt-Head (also at Comedy Central) and Clone High. The new Beavis and Butt-Head, from creator Mike Judge, will see the iconic Gen X characters as they "enter a whole new Gen Z world." Meanwhile, MTV Studios' new Clone High will follow the clones of prominent historical figures in high school dealing with teen woes.