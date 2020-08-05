'The Ren & Stimpy Show' Reboot Set for Comedy Central

Happy happy joy joy!

Comedy Central has ordered a reimagination of The Ren & Stimpy Show. The original animated series, about a dog and a cat, ran for five seasons on Nickelodeon (from 1991-1995). An adult spinoff, Ren & Stimpy: Adult Party Cartoon, aired three episodes on Spike TV in 2003.

"I want to thank our partners at Nick Animation as we re-imagine these iconic characters with a new creative team," Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer for ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group, said in a statement.

"We are excited to reinvent this iconic franchise with a new creative team and our partners at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio," Chris McCarthy, President of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group, added. "Ren & Stimpy joins our rapidly expanding roster of adult animation including South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head, and Clone High as we continue to reimagine our treasure chest of beloved IP for new generations."

This reimagination of Ren and Stimpy joins ViacomCBS' previously-announced modern takes on Beavis and Butt-Head (also at Comedy Central) and Clone High. The new Beavis and Butt-Head, from creator Mike Judge, will see the iconic Gen X characters as they "enter a whole new Gen Z world." Meanwhile, MTV Studios' new Clone High will follow the clones of prominent historical figures in high school dealing with teen woes.