Are You a ’90s Disney or Nick Kid? Test Your Knowledge (QUIZ)

Let’s face it: ’90s kid shows are some of the best out there. And Nickelodeon, Disney Channel, and Cartoon Network dominated the genre. The Ren & Stimpy Show, Gargoyles, Doug, Kenan & Kel, All That, So Weird — the list of shows that defined millennial childhoods and humor goes on and on.

The rise of digital news media, internet memes, and most recently (and most importantly) streaming services have allowed millennials to bask in the nostalgia of their favorite ’90s shows. (It also doesn’t hurt that many of them are either getting reboots or have been rebooted already.) Now, we want to know which shows from Disney Channel and Nickelodeon you remember best.

In our “Are You a ’90s Disney or Nick Kid?” quiz, below, we compiled short, slightly misleading descriptions of shows that aired on Disney Channel and Nickelodeon in the 1990s. Can you accurately guess which one we’re referencing based on each short prompt?

While some may seem easy, be careful. Your memory may trick you into thinking one show initially aired on Disney when it was a Nick OG all along. Tally up your correct answers, and whichever network has more will reveal whether Disney or Nick shows take up more of your long-term memory bank.