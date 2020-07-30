CBS All Access Announces Plan for 'SpongeBob' Spinoff, Adds ViacomCBS Series

CBS All Access is expanding, with ViacomCBS debuting the full and rebranded service in 2021.

But new content will be added in the coming months. In fact, the streaming service's library now includes more than 3,500 episodes from ViacomCBS' portfolio, including shows from BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Smithsonian Channel.

Plus, it will be the exclusive home for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run in early 2021 and the SpongeBob Squarepants franchise's first spinoff, Kamp Koral, also set to premiere next year. The latter follows 10-year-old SpongeBob Squarepants and his friends as they spend the summer at "the craziest camp in the kelp forest."

See below for the programs coming to CBS All Access, both popular ViacomCBS series and original content:

ViacomCBS shows that have been added:

BET : All seasons of Real Husbands of Hollywood, Hit the Floor, plus all prior seasons of Single Ladies, and more

: All seasons of Real Husbands of Hollywood, Hit the Floor, plus all prior seasons of Single Ladies, and more Comedy Central: All seasons of Chappelle's Show, Strangers with Candy, six prior seasons of Reno 911!, and more

All seasons of Chappelle's Show, Strangers with Candy, six prior seasons of Reno 911!, and more MTV : All seasons of Laguna Beach and Snooki & JWoww, prior seasons of Teen Mom 2, seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and MTV Floribama Shore, as well as a selection from The Challenge, Beavis and Butt-Head: The Mike Judge Collection, and more

: All seasons of Laguna Beach and Snooki & JWoww, prior seasons of Teen Mom 2, seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and MTV Floribama Shore, as well as a selection from The Challenge, Beavis and Butt-Head: The Mike Judge Collection, and more

Nickelodeon : All seasons of Avatar: Last Airbender, Rugrats, plus all prior seasons of Spongebob Squarepants and more, in addition to seasons of Danny Phantom, The Legend of Korra, and Sam & Cat that were previously available

: All seasons of Avatar: Last Airbender, Rugrats, plus all prior seasons of Spongebob Squarepants and more, in addition to seasons of Danny Phantom, The Legend of Korra, and Sam & Cat that were previously available Smithsonian Channel: More than 60 episodes of Aerial America, seasons of Air Disasters, documentaries such as The Day We Walked on the Moon, The Green Book: Guide to Freedom, MLK: The Assassination Tapes, Pocahontas: Beyond the Myth, and more

More than 60 episodes of Aerial America, seasons of Air Disasters, documentaries such as The Day We Walked on the Moon, The Green Book: Guide to Freedom, MLK: The Assassination Tapes, Pocahontas: Beyond the Myth, and more TV Land and VH1: Programming like Hot in Cleveland, as well as prior seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race and Love & Hip Hop, and more

and Programming like Hot in Cleveland, as well as prior seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race and Love & Hip Hop, and more Paramount Pictures: More films have been added to the service since May, including The Firm, Charlotte's Web and Scary Movie, with more than 150 movies in total now available

New Content, Including CBS All Access Originals

Joining the CBS All Access originals already available—including The Good Fight, The Twilight Zone, Star Trek: Picard, Tooning Out the News, No Activity, Why Women Kill, The Thomas John Experience—are:

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Premiering Thursday, August 6

Premiering Thursday, August 6 Big Brother Live Feeds: Offering an in-depth, exclusive pass to watch all the action inside the Big Brother house all the time

Offering an in-depth, exclusive pass to watch all the action inside the Big Brother house all the time Star Trek: Discovery: Season 3, premiering October 15

Season 3, premiering October 15 The Untitled Richard Linklater Project : premiering this fall.

: premiering this fall. The Stand: Limited event series, premiering late 2020

Limited event series, premiering late 2020 Coming in 2021 and beyond: The Man Who Fell to Earth, The Harper House, and Guilty Party

The streaming service also includes current (and upcoming) and classic CBS shows, including NCIS, The Amazing Race, Evil, Clarice, Survivor, Hawaii Five-0, all the Star Treks, Cheers, and more.