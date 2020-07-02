'Clone High' Is Back! MTV Reunites With Phil Lord & Chris Miller for Reboot

Ready to go back to high school with some historical figures?

MTV Studios announced that it is reuniting with Phil Lord and Chris Miller for an updated version of the satirical adult animation series Clone High with Bill Lawrence. With MTV and Erica Rivinoja (who will serve as showrunner and co-write the pilot with Lord and Miller), they are producing new episodes of the 2002 animated series.

This updated version will also follow the clones of prominent historical figures in high school, including Abraham Lincoln, Cleopatra, Joan of Arc, and John F. Kennedy, as they deal with the trials and tribulations of being a teenager.

"We are thrilled to reunite with Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Bill Lawrence to re-imagine this cult classic as we rapidly grow our portfolio of beloved and iconic adult animation series," Chris McCarthy, President, ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group, said in a statement.

Lord and Miller's careers began when they wrote, directed, and executive produced the original series with Lawrence. Since then, their TV credits include The Last Man on Earth (for which they were nominated for a Primetime Emmy for directing) and Bless the Harts. Lawrence's TV credits include creating Scrubs (which was nominated for two Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series) and Cougar Town.