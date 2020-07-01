'Beavis and Butt-Head' Reimagined for Comedy Central With 2 New Seasons

Remember MTV's '90s animated series Beavis and Butt-Head? It's coming back.

Comedy Central announced that it has ordered two seasons of a reimagining from Emmy Award-winning creator Mike Judge and 3 Arts Entertainment. Judge will write, produce, and provide voice over for both iconic Gen X characters as they "enter a whole new Gen Z world." The new series will include meta-themes that both new and old fans—Gen X parents and Gen Z kids—can relate to. The deal also includes additional spinoffs and specials.

"We are thrilled to be working with Mike Judge and the great team at 3 Arts again as we double down on Adult Animation at Comedy Central," Chris McCarthy, President of Entertainment & Youth Group, said in a statement. "Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can't wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own."

"It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again," Judge added.

The original Beavis and Butt-Head premiered in 1993 and aired seven seasons until 1997. It won fans over with its unadulterated, satirical commentary on youth and adolescence. The series followed the titular characters, two teenage couch potatoes, and tackled important social issues including teen obesity and workers' rights.

Judge is also known for creating Silicon Valley and King of the Hill. He won a Primetime Emmy for the latter for Outstanding Animated Program in 1999.