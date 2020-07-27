What's Coming to Amazon in August 2020

Things are heating up outdoors, but Amazon Prime Video is offering plenty of reasons to stay cool inside with its August lineup.

If movies are what you're looking for, some of the films landing on Prime this month include old favorites like Four Weddings and a Funeral and Steel Magnolias, as well as mind-bending dramas like Inception. Plus, the streamer is offering newer titles including the films Arkansas, the Amazon Original Chemical Hearts starring Lili Reinhart and Capone.

And on the TV front, don't miss the special Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys, a new after show launching ahead of The Boys' Season 2 premiere in September, taking a look back at Season 1. Below, see the full lineup coming to Amazon in August.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

August 1



3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Inception (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers' Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

Something's Gotta Give (2003)

Spare Parts (2015)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

The Holiday (2006)

Top Gun (1986)

Beverly Hilbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Bitchin' Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Dusty's Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar: Season 1

Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

August 3

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (2019)

August 5

Arkansas (2020)

August 6

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

August 7

Jessy & Nessy: Season 1B (Amazon Original Series)

August 10

Capone (2020)

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2019)

August 14

Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

Master (2017)

World's Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji: Season 1 (Amazon Original Series)

August 18

The Cup (2012)

August 21

Chemical Hearts (2020) - (Amazon Original Movie)

Clifford: Season 2B (Amazon Original Series)

August 22

The Legion (2020)

August 28

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys (Amazon Original Special)

August 31

Primal (2019)

The Courier (2019)

Available for Rental or Purchase This Month on Prime Video:

August 4

Deathstroke: Knights and Dragons (2020)

August 7

The Fight (2020)

August 11

The King of Staten Island (2020)

August 18

Irresistible (2020)

August 23

Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020)