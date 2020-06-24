What's Coming to Amazon in July 2020

Meaghan Darwish
Hanna Season 2
Amazon Studios, Prime Video/ Christopher Raphael

Hanna

Summer is well underway and Amazon is gearing up by offering plenty of great titles for the month of July.

Along with a lengthy list of films ranging from Ali and Big Fish to Midnight in Paris and Panic Room, the options are endless with the addition of returning originals and new specials. Among the fan favorites making a comeback are Stana Katic's Absentia for Season 3 and Hanna for Season 2, which includes series newbie Dermot Mulroney.

Below, catch the full month's lineup and don't miss these titles coming to Amazon soon.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

July 1

52 Pick-Up (1986)

Ali (2001)

An Eye for an Eye (1966)

Anaconda (1997)

Big Fish (2003)

Bug (1975)

Buried (2010)

Cold War (2013)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Flashback (1990)

Hitch (2005)

Hollowman (2000)

Iron Eagle IV - On the Attack (1999)

Megamind (2010)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Absentia Stana Katic Season 3

Absentia (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)

Panic Room (2002)

Phase IV (1974)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Rabbit Hole (2010)

Sliver (1993)

Spanglish (2004)

Starting Out in the Evening (2007)

The Bounty (1984)

The Devil's Rejects (2005)

The Eye (2008)

The Eye 2 (2004)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2013)

Antiques Roadshow: Season 17 (PBS Living)

Arthur: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Bates Around the World: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Beyond the Pole: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Hidden: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Instinto: Season 1 (Pantaya)

Lego City Adventures: Season 1

Lone Ranger: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Modus: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Public Enemy: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Suits: Season 9

The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Hanna Season 2

Hanna (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

July 3

Hanna: Season 2 - Amazon Original Series

July 6

The Fosters: Seasons 1-5

July 7

The Tourist (2010)

July 11

Vivarium (2020)

July 15

Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer (2020)

The Weekend (2019)

July 17

Absentia: Season 3 - Amazon Original Series

July 19

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

July 24

Radioactive (2019) - Amazon Original Movie

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist - Amazon Original Special

July 27

Good Deeds (2012)

Absentia Season 3 Stana Katic

Absentia (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

July 29

Animal Kingdom: Season 4

Available for Purchase This Month on Prime Video:

July 10

First Cow (2020)