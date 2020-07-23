The 'Star Trek' Franchise Is Expanding With Nickelodeon's 'Prodigy'

It's time for a younger generation to boldly go where no one has gone before.

Nickelodeon and CBS Television Studios revealed the title and logo (above) for the all-new animated Star Trek: Prodigy during the Star Trek Universe panels at [email protected] It's the latest series in the Star Trek franchise, which has been growing on CBS All Access.

The CG-animated series follows "lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation." It's set to debut in 2021 on Nickelodeon.

Star Trek: Prodigy is developed by Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters) and from CBS' Eye Animation Productions (CBS Television Studios' new animation arm), Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Ramsey Naito, EVP, Animation Production and Development, Nickelodeon, oversees it for Nickelodeon. Joining Kevin and Dan Hageman as executive producers are Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth. Aaron Baiers is a co-executive producer.

CBS All Access' Star Trek Universe includes Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and the development of a Section 31-based series with Michelle Yeoh.