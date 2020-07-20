Worth Watching: ‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Is New, Vintage ‘Jeopardy,’ Food Nirvana in ‘All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate’

A selective critical checklist of notable Monday TV:

The Bold and the Beautiful (1:30 pm/12:30c and PT, check local listings, CBS): The first scripted U.S. series to return with new episodes since the pandemic shutdown is the popular daytime drama, which later this week introduces new cast member Tanner Novlan as John “Finn” Finnegan, who becomes Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) doctor after an accident. First, though, time to catch up with all of the high drama involving the Forresters.

Jeopardy! (syndicated, check local listings): See how it all began as the greatest of all quiz shows repeats Alex Trebek‘s very first appearance as host, from his Sept. 10, 1984 premiere. Forced into repeats earlier than usual because of the pandemic, Jeopardy! continues to find entertaining ways of raiding its vault of vintage episodes, including a week of highlights from the show’s first decade in syndication. (Next week brings “The Best of Celebrity Jeopardy!“, followed in early August by a two-week replay of the 2002 “Million Dollar Masters” contest taped at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.)

All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate (9/8c, Food Network): If this doesn’t make you hungry, nothing will. The network’s stars reminisce about some of the dishes they’ve most enjoyed, while sharing personal recipes as well for home chefs. In the opener, Rachael Ray exults over a pork sandwich in Philly and Valerie Bertinelli gushes over a croque madame from L.A. Reminding you that you can replicate these gems at home, Bobby Flay shares a lobster roll recipe and Anne Burrell gives a tutorial on making a pulled pork sandwich.

Inside Monday TV: A&E’s Hoarders (8/7c) is back with cautionary tales of clutter, introducing Carol, who’s amassed so much junk that her once stately mansion is in danger of being condemned… ABC’s retread The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! (8/7c) looks back at two seasons, recalling the ups and downs of Brad Womack, the only Bachelor to play the game twice (or, as we think of him, a glutton for punishment)… CNBC’s American Greed: Biggest Cons—The College Admissions Scandal (10/9c) follows the money in an investigation into the so-called Varsity Blues scandal, which implicated celebrities including Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli after they’re caught rigging the system to buy their offspring’s way into college.