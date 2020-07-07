'Bachelor's Cassie Randolph Speaks Out on Colton Underwood Split & Backlash

Cassie Randolph is not happy following her interview on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever.

The 25-year-old, who split from former Bachelor star Colton Underwood in May, appeared on the Monday, July 6 episode of the retrospective series to give an update on what's been going on in her life, which included her recent breakup.

"It's kind of a sensitive subject because we're still going through it, and I'm still pretty emotional for both of us. We haven't really talked about it publicly yet and I don't know if either of us is ready, but I will say it's been really hard,” she shared.

"Quarantine and [COVID-19] had nothing to do with our break up at all. I think that whole experience of going through him having COVID and being with my family made us closer even."

However, after the episode, Cassie took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that a lot of her interview with host Chris Harrison was left on the cutting room floor.

"So I'm a little irritated about a few things right now. Just watched the Bachelor interview that they aired and I feel like I'm speaking to no one when... I've said this a million times, you guys cannot judge something that you know is edited and know nothing about,” she dished.

"In fact, I went on there telling them that I didn't want to talk about it and I wouldn't talk about it. Believe it or not, there's so much more to me than just my past relationship, and I think that's why I'm annoyed."

Cassie also explained she received a number of hurtful messages bashing her for going on TV to discuss her breakup, but she shared that wasn’t supposed to be the point of the interview.

"So I've been getting nasty messages from people saying, 'How rude of you, how disrespectful of you to go and talk about your relationship and give so many details with Colton not being there, like, you terrible person.' When, if you watch the interview, I said absolutely nothing. Like, absolutely nothing,” she said.

"That's not what it's about, that's not what it was supposed to be about. Just reminder to not to draw conclusions on someone or something that you know nothing about."

What did you think of Cassie’s interview? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!