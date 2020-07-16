Alex Trebek Announces 'Jeopardy!' Retrospective, Offers Health Update (VIDEO)

A deep dive into Jeopardy!'s past is coming in the next few weeks, according to host Alex Trebek.

The host teased that the show would be jumping back in time, in a recently released video in which he also offers an update over his ongoing battle with pancreatic cancer. Due to the game show's filming schedule, Jeopardy! didn't have to air reruns full-time until June, following the annual Teacher's Tournament.

In the segment shared by the show, Trebek said, "I hope you're all doing well during these difficult times. As many of you know, whenever there's a break in our Jeopardy! tape schedule, I often take that opportunity to grow some facial hair," he joked, while gesturing towards his growing beard.

"In the meantime, I'm at home recording show openings for some very special Jeopardy! episodes that will be coming up in July," he shared.

"For the first time ever we're going to open the Jeopardy! vaults and take another look at some of our favorite episodes, including the very first Jeopardy! show I ever hosted, mustache and all."

The retrospective will begin July 20 and run through August 14, kicking off with Trebek's first episode from 1984.

In a statement, executive producer Mike Richards said, "What is incredible about Jeopardy! is that it has historical importance while remaining culturally relevant today. I know our fans will love the nostalgia while still enjoying the gameplay. A lot has changed over the years – the set, the pace of the game…the mustache! – but the ability to play along is timeless."

Before Trebek's video clip ended, he shared some updates about his cancer battle.

"I'm doing well, I've been continuing my treatment and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal. My numbers are good, I'm feeling great."

The host also revealed that in his time off he's written a book (The Answer Is...) that will be released this July.

Below, see the breakdown of what's to come for Jeopardy!'s retrospective as per TV Line from the past:

July 20 - July 24

This week will feature some of the best episodes from Jeopardy!'s first decade. Among the five episodes from the '80s that will be shown include Trebek's debut episode and the show's first "super-champion."

July 27 - July 31

Among the lineup during this week are the best of Celebrity Jeopardy! which will boast five exciting episodes featuring celebrity contestants.

August 3 - August 14

Over the course of these two weeks, encore presentations of 2002's "Million Dollar Masters" tournament will showcase 15 of the best players from the first 18 seasons of the show.