Lucy Hale Reportedly Dating Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood

Less than two months after splitting from Cassie Randolph, former Bachelor star Colton Underwood has reportedly moved on with none other than Lucy Hale.

The reality star and Pretty Little Liars and Katy Keene alum have been seeing each other since his split, according to TMZ. In fact, the pair was spotted on a hike on Wednesday, July 15 at the Paseo Miramar Trail in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old actress and the 28-year-old reality star have reportedly gone a few hikes together in recent weeks, but it’s unclear if these two are in a full-fledged relationship or if they’re still taking things slow and casual.

Also, Lucy has apparently been interested in Colton since he became The Bachelor lead back in 2018 and the two are said to have a few mutual friends.

The news of this burgeoning relationship comes just a couple of weeks after Cassie addressed her breakup from Colton during an episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever.

“It’s a sensitive subject because I feel like we’re still kinda going through it, and it’s still pretty emotional for both of us. We haven’t really talked about it publicly yet and I don’t know if either of us is ready, but I will say it’s been really hard,” the 25-year-old shared.

Cassie then took to Instagram to defend herself after being criticized for speaking about their breakup and revealed Colton’s looking to write another chapter for his book, The First Time, about their split.

”On Monday evening, you informed me you intend to monetize our breakup by writing a new chapter to discuss your experience with COVID (where you stayed in my family’s house during your recovery and about our breakup),” she shared.

“You have also refused to give me any sort of approval on the chapter you will be writing, which will heavily feature me … This seems a bit unfair to me. Colton, you can do what you want, but please do not have a double standard.”

Well, if it was clear Colton and Cassie are never getting back together following their Instagram-feud, it looks like his new relationship with Lucy makes it nearly certain. What do you think of the new relationship?