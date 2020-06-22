Where Are Ben Higgins’ ‘Bachelor’ Winner & Runners-Up Now?

Despite not finding his forever ever after on The Bachelor, Ben Higgins is to this day one of the most beloved leads of the franchise. Not only was he ready to find a person to spend his life with, but he also wasn’t afraid to share his emotions, which certainly caused a little drama.

The June 22 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever, spotlighting Ben’s Season 20, will not only it clear why Ben is Bachelor royalty, but also showcase what a wonderful group of women he had as contestants on his season.

Click through the gallery above to see what some of the fan favorites from his season have been up to in recent years, including his winner and former fiancée Lauren Bushnell, runner-up and future Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher, “villain” Olivia Caridi, and many others.