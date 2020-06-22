Where Are Ben Higgins’ ‘Bachelor’ Winner & Runners-Up Now?

Zoe Jewell
Comments
bachelor ben higgins lauren bushnell
ABC/Levy Moroshan

The Bachelor

 More

Despite not finding his forever ever after on The Bachelor, Ben Higgins is to this day one of the most beloved leads of the franchise. Not only was he ready to find a person to spend his life with, but he also wasn’t afraid to share his emotions, which certainly caused a little drama.

The June 22 episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever, spotlighting Ben’s Season 20, will not only it clear why Ben is Bachelor royalty, but also showcase what a wonderful group of women he had as contestants on his season. 

Nick Viall Explains Why Rachel's 'Bachelorette' Won't Be on 'Bachelor: Greatest Seasons—Ever'
Related

Nick Viall Explains Why Rachel's 'Bachelorette' Won't Be on 'Bachelor: Greatest Seasons—Ever'

Click through the gallery above to see what some of the fan favorites from his season have been up to in recent years, including his winner and former fiancée Lauren Bushnell, runner-up and future Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher, “villain” Olivia Caridi, and many others. 

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC

Lauren Bushnell Bachelor
Instagram

Lauren Bushnell

Though the couple tried to make it work after getting engaged during the finale, Lauren and Ben called it quits on their relationship in May 2017. Lauren began dating her now-husband, country singer Chris Lane, in the fall of 2018, and the couple got engaged in June 2019. They tied the knot in Nashville, Tennessee — where they currently reside — in October 2019.

JoJo Fletcher - Bachelor
Instagram

JoJo Fletcher

JoJo was Ben’s runner-up, but she was such a fan-favorite that she became the Season 12 Bachelorette. JoJo fell in love with Jordan Rodgers and the couple got engaged during the season finale. After being engaged for a number of years, JoJo and Jordan were scheduled to get married on June 13 but they were forced to reschedule due to COVID-19. The couple lives in Dallas, Texas with their two dogs and starred on the TV show Cash Pad, where they flip houses.

Caila Quinn Bachelor
Instagram

Caila Quinn

Following her time on The Bachelor, Caila moved out to New York City. She ended up falling in love with Nick Burrello and the couple got engaged in January 2020. Caila’s a successful Instagram influencer and is planning her upcoming wedding.

Amanda Stanton Bachelor
Instagram

Amanda Stanton

Despite not finding lasting love with Ben, Amanda has been no stranger to the Bachelor Nation Universe. In fact, she appeared on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise where she got engaged to Josh Murray. However, the couple called off their engagement a few months later. She then went on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise and started a relationship with Robby Hayes, but that also sputtered out shortly after the show wrapped. Amanda lives in Los Angeles with her two daughters, Charlie and Kinsley.

Becca Tilley
Instagram

Becca Tilley

Becca hasn’t appeared on another Bachelor Nation show since being on Ben’s season, but she’s still one of the most beloved contestants. Becca began dating former Bachelorette star Robert Graham in 2016, but the couple called it quits about eight months later. Becca has revealed she’s been dating someone privately for about the last two years, but she’s yet to reveal her new partner’s identity. The 31-year-old also has a very successful podcast called Scrubbing In With Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad, which has won two People’s Choice Awards for Best Pop Podcast.

Olivia Caridi Bachelor
Instagram

Olivia Caridi

Olivia has stayed clear from Bachelor Nation following her rough time on Ben’s season, but she did establish herself as a great podcaster with her show Mouthing Off. Olivia has lived all over the country in recent years (New York, Nashville, and Seattle), but she currently resides in Austin, Texas, and works for Delta Airlines.

Lace Morris Bachelor
Instagram

Lace Morris

Following her time on The Bachelor, Lace went on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. She fell in love with Grant Kemp, and the couple even got engaged, but they called off their engagement just a few months later.

Jubilee Sharpe Bachelor
Instagram

Jubilee Sharpe

Jubilee appeared on both Season 3 and Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, but she, unfortunately, left both seasons without a relationship.

Emily Haley Ferguson Bachelor
Instagram

Emily and Haley Ferguson

Emily and Haley were on Seasons 3 and 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. Emily then began dating hockey player William Karlsson in 2018, so Haley went on Season 6 of BIP by herself. Despite not finding a connection on BIP, Haley did start dating hockey player Oula Palve (she and her twin have a type!) in January 2020.

The Bachelor

Ben Higgins

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ryan O'Neal in 'The Driver'
1
Ryan O’Neal’s Cause of Death Revealed
'9-1-1,' 'When Calls the Heart,' and 'CSI: Vegas'
2
10 Best TV Cliffhangers of 2023
Las Vegas - James Caan, Molly Sims, Josh Duhamel - 'The Story of Owe' - Season 4
3
‘Las Vegas’ Finally Coming to Streaming, 15 Years After NBC Show’s End
'Succession,' 'Reservation Dogs,' and 'NCIS: LA' are shows we lost in 2023
4
34 Shows We Lost in 2023
Jeananne Goossen and Zach Smadu — 'Mom’s Christmas Boyfriend'
5
A Last Batch of Christmas Movies (and a Few Classics), ‘Planet Earth’ Finale, NBC Comedy Sneak Peek